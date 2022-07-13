Watch Now
Niagara County to hold Childcare Job Fair

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 13, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW)  — Niagara County child care centers, preschools, and HeadStarts are coming together to host a Childcare Job Fair.

The event will take place on August 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niagara County Community College located on Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn.

Open positions include directors, lead teachers, teacher assistants, aides, cooks, and more.

Representatives from Niagara County Community College, Bunny Bunch Daycare, Empower Children’s Academy, CAO Lockport HeadStart, LaSalle Early Childhood Center, Mount St. Mary’s Child Care, and more will be on hand to distribute applications.

Many positions are offering flexible schedules, competitive wages, and scholarships.

