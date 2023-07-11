NFTA to begin construction on Main Street between Church and Mohawk Streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced it will begin construction on Main Street between Church and Mohawk Streets on Thursday.

According to the NFTA, crews will be replacing the rail, track bed, and catenary wiring on that stretch of Main Street. In addition, a new double crossover track will be installed.

In late June the 7 News I-Team learned the NFTA was weeks away from starting this construction which is part of a two-phase process to return vehicle traffic to this portion of Main Street.

Right now as trains travel along Main cars share the road until you get to Mohawk. If you look north when you get to Mohawk, you'll see a Main Street that is bright and booming. If you look south, it's a stark contrast.

Tom George, the NFTA's Vice President of Operations, told 7 News in June that once the rail infrastructure is done then the City of Buffalo will come through and start construction on returning cars to that portion of Main.

7 News previously spoke with Darlynn Hoy the owner of Rainbow Deli which is south of Mohawk Street and she said it's like a ghost town and the last few years have been complicated for her. Although cars returning to that portion of Main is still years away, she said she doesn't know what to expect but she is hopeful.