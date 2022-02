BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at the street level of Utica station Sunday.

An NFTA spokesperson said a man was stabbed around 11 a.m. Sunday and he was transported to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Utica station remains closed as police investigate.

A spokesperson said updates will be issued as more details are available.