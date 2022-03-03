29-year-old man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at NFTA Utica station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 29-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal stabbing Sunday.

An NFTA spokesperson said a man was stabbed around 11 a.m. Sunday at the street level of Utica station, he was transported to ECMC where he died from his injuries. NFTA police identified the victim Monday as 53-year-old Donnie Reese of Buffalo.

Thursday, NFTA police announced 29-year-old Contrelle Hornsby was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder in connection to the stabbing. He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and police are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office on the case.