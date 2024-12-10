Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NFTA Partners with FeedMore WNY for holiday food drive

Non-perishable donations are being accepted now through December 20th
Non-perishable donations are being accepted now through December 20th.
Posted

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA has partnered with FeedMore WNY for its annual holiday food drive, aiming to fight hunger for those in need this holiday season.

The most requested items include:

  • Canned Foods (soups, vegetables, stews, fruits)
  • Pasta/Pasta mixes
  • Rice/Rice mixes
  • Cereals
  • Peanut Butter
  • Stuffing mix

You can drop off food until December 20th at the two locations below.

  • NFTA Metro Customer Center, Downtown Bus Station, 181 Ellicott Street (14203)
  • Buffalo Airport Fire House, 120 Amherst Villa Rd. (14225)
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!