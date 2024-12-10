NFTA Partners with FeedMore WNY for holiday food drive

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA has partnered with FeedMore WNY for its annual holiday food drive, aiming to fight hunger for those in need this holiday season.
The most requested items include:
- Canned Foods (soups, vegetables, stews, fruits)
- Pasta/Pasta mixes
- Rice/Rice mixes
- Cereals
- Peanut Butter
- Stuffing mix
You can drop off food until December 20th at the two locations below.
- NFTA Metro Customer Center, Downtown Bus Station, 181 Ellicott Street (14203)
- Buffalo Airport Fire House, 120 Amherst Villa Rd. (14225)