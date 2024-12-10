NFTA Partners with FeedMore WNY for holiday food drive

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA has partnered with FeedMore WNY for its annual holiday food drive, aiming to fight hunger for those in need this holiday season.

The most requested items include:



Canned Foods (soups, vegetables, stews, fruits)

Pasta/Pasta mixes

Rice/Rice mixes

Cereals

Peanut Butter

Stuffing mix

You can drop off food until December 20th at the two locations below.

