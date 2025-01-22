NFTA K-9 officers selected for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WKWB)— No matter what happens this weekend in Kansas City, Buffalo will have a presence at Super Bowl LIX.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police have been selected to send two of its highly trained explosive detection K-9 officers to assist with security at the big game in New Orleans.

Accompanying them will be their handlers Officers Mike Bogulski and Mario Capozzi.

"Our job is to make sure that all of the things that are coming into the arena and to the other events are safe," said Bogulski. "We're going to be using our dogs to search planes, trains, automobiles, shipments and cargo."

Both officers Bogulski and Capozzi have previous Super Bowl experience and say this time they hope the Buffalo Bills will be joining them.

