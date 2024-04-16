NFTA is calling on riders to take part in ABBG Customer Satisfaction Survey

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA once again wants your input on how to improve public transportation in Western New York.

It's part of this year's American Bus Benchmarking Group's customer satisfaction survey.

Now through May 5th, you can make your voice heard by filling out the online survey, to show where the NFTA excels and where improvements need to be made.

The survey is anonymous and you can be entered to win one of five $25 Tops Gift Cards, or a monthly Metgo pass.

Kelly Khatib from the NFTA stopped by Voices with Michael Wooten and says the authority takes your opinion very seriously.

"Just last year we put in 30 extra bus shelters because of the results we got from previous surveys," Khatib said. "This is something we take very seriously."

You can watch Michael's full conversation with Khatib down below.