BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Passengers are back at the DL&W Terminal in Buffalo for the first time in more than 50 years. The NFTA officially opened its updated station on Monday, offering visitors another stop on the Metro Rail system.

"I think this is an incredibly exciting day for so many of us," said Kim Minkel, executive director of the NFTA.

The NFTA cut the ribbon on the restored DL&W Station, a $57 million project that expands access to the waterfront while breathing new life into a historic landmark.

"These projects are exactly what we want in Buffalo's future. This terminal has been underused for a long time," said Mayor-elect Sean Ryan.

The restoration represents more than a train station renovation.

"What this does is it allows us to go to the south and to the east," Minkel said. "Without doing this, we could never expand the rail past us."

WATCH: NFTA cuts the ribbon on new DL&W station, extending metro rail service in Buffalo

The station brings light rail service directly to the back of KeyBank Center. In the future, passengers will be able to take the train and enter directly into the arena using a skybridge.

"Obviously, the bridge connecting it is going to be a huge advantage for us and very positive," said Rob Minter. "So, we are looking forward to it."

However, the skybridge remains a work in progress. The NFTA expects construction of the new entryway to be completed by summer 2026. Until then, passengers face about a 3½-minute walk from the station to KeyBank Center.

This marks the first phase of a multi-phase redevelopment of the broader DL&W Terminal. The next phase will include converting the second floor into a multi-use destination for the public, starting next summer.

"We have $30 million in total that will provide 50,000 square feet of patio on the second level," Minkel said.

The announcement comes only weeks after the NFTA terminated its agreement with developer Sam Savarino to reimagine the second floor. Minkel says an RFP for a new developer will be released early next year.

"We're open to ideas, and we're talking about 75,000 square feet of interior space for future development," Minkel said.

Savarino has filed a notice of claim against the NFTA for breach of contract. Minkel says she cannot comment because of pending litigation.