Next steps for Ralph Wilson Park in Buffalo, expected to be completed in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was another big step forward on Wednesday in making Ralph Wilson Park a reality.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy signed an agreement that formalizes the public-private partnership for the Ralph Wilson Park.

Under the new agreement the park, formerly LaSalle Park, will remain city-owned. The City of Buffalo will be responsible for mowing the grass, trash, recycling and security. The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy will be responsible for operations and maintenance.

Construction on the $110 million project is expected to begin later this year.

One of the first things people will see when constructions begins is the addition of a new pedestrian bridge that connects the West Side of Buffalo, over the 190, to the entrance of the park. The current pedestrian bridge will be demolished.

The project includes an extensive community engagement that allows the community to have a say in the design, programming and usability.

The next public meeting is set for Tuesday, May 9th at 5:30 at the Waterfront Elementary School.

The new Ralph Wilson Park is expected to be completed in 2025.