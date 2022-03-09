Newly renovated Lockport Palace Theatre ready to open a monstrously fun musical

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — A big theatre needs a big show and that's just what director Chis Parada has planned for Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre. Beginning Thursday March 10th they will present Mel Brook's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN.

Chris says "I will tell you this is a beast of a show...it's a big show, it's great and so that made our whole production team step up that little bit more to make sure we were there."

With a huge cast, live orchestra and amazing sets, the 1100 seat theatre is the perfect place for such a big musical. The theatre recently underwent a four million dollar renovation and the historic showcase looks brand new. Chris says "It's a big, big show, we're really excited to produce it."

The cast has been working together for six weeks and and will present four shows this week and four next week. According to Chris the theatre's location makes it accessible to a large audience. "I have people from the Rochester area, I have people from Toronto, West Seneca, Orchard Park, through the years with our story we have gained so many patrons from all over."

You can find more information at the Historic Palace Theatre website.

Historic Palace Theatre 2 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094

