Newfane man facing manslaughter charge in connection to fatal crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Newfane man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal crash in Lockport in March.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced an indictment was unsealed in Niagara County Court Wednesday charging 20-year-old Sean Kelahan with manslaughter and other charges.

On March 18, officers responded to the intersection of Transit Road and High Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. 25-year-old Richard Howes III was attempting to cross Transit when he was struck by multiple vehicles and killed.

Kelahan was charged with the following crimes:

Second-degree manslaughter

Criminally negligent homicide

Leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting

Reckless driving

Speeding

Bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond.