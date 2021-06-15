Newfane HS and Canisius College alum Brian Irr to represent Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Newfane High School and Canisius College alum Brian Irr will represent Team USA at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Irr is one of 78 who have now been confirmed to represent their countries in Karate at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Karate will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and is scheduled for 5-7 August 2021.