Newfane HS and Canisius College alum Brian Irr to represent Team USA at Tokyo Olympics
Jae C. Hong/AP
An athlete performs kata moves during a karate test event at Nippon Budokan, a venue for judo and karate at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:38:37-04
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Newfane High School and Canisius College alum Brian Irr will represent Team USA at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Irr is one of 78 who have now been confirmed to represent their countries in Karate at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Karate will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and is scheduled for 5-7 August 2021.
