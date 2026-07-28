New York's Safe for Kids Act sets new social media rules, protecting minors from harmful content

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York state is rolling out new rules to protect children and teenagers from social media features linked to depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul released the final rules Tuesday for implementing the Safe for Kids Act, establishing new requirements for social media companies.

"Social media companies you are now on notice, you now have 180 days to come into compliance," Hochul said.

Starting Jan. 25, 2027, the Safe for Kids Act will require social media companies to:



Verify all users' ages

Automatically turn off addictive algorithm-driven feeds for users under 18

Block push notifications to minors from midnight to 6 a.m.

Get parental permission before reactivating any of these features

James said the law addresses longstanding concerns about how platforms are designed to keep young users engaged.

"For far too long social media companies have used these powerful addictive algorithms to keep young people scrolling one, after another, after another, they've lost all social skills and it's unfortunate that this endless stream of content, chosen not because a child asked to see it, but because it would keep them on the platform longer, that was the goal that was the purpose," James said.

The new law does not ban minors from social media platforms but limits features and provides protections by default — measures praised by parents and teenagers at Tuesday's announcement in New York City.

Andrea DiSquisquale, a mother of two middle schoolers, said the law addresses gaps that families have been unable to close on their own.

"You are closing the loopholes that families can't close on their own. That was impossible for families to do no matter how many hours a week they put into trying to do it. And I think that feels like real safeguards. Which I don't think we've really felt was going to be possible in this industry for a long time," DiSquisquale said.

James echoed the sentiment, crediting those who pushed for the legislation.

"To all of the parents and young people, all the educators, health professionals, and advocates who shared their stories and demanded action, today belongs to you," James said.

Companies that violate the Safe for Kids Act will face civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

You can find more information here.

