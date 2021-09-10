Watch
New York State Trooper suing City of Buffalo after he was injured during June 2020 riots

New York State police
Ronald L. Ensminger Jr. a 19-year member of the NYSP has been released from the hospital after he was struck by an SUV on Bailey Avenue June 1.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 17:30:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Trooper Ronald Ensminger is suing the City of Buffalo after he was injured during riots on Bailey Avenue in June 2020.

Ensminger was injured after he suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg when he was hit by a driver of an SUV that police say failed to stop for a law enforcement blockade on Bailey Avenue the night of June 1, 2020.

The lawsuit is alleging that that the City of Buffalo violated numerous regulations, policies and procedures which resulted in Trooper Ensminger's injury.

The driver, Deyanna Davis, was indicted in March 2021 on two counts of assault in the first degree, if convicted on all charges she faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

