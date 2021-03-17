Woman accused of driving through police blockade on Bailey Avenue in June facing assault charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the woman accused of driving through a police blockade on Bailey Avenue in June 2020 was arraigned Wednesday.

31-year-old Deyanna J. Davis of Buffalo was arraigned on an indictment charging her with two counts of assault in the first degree.

The district attorney's office says it is alleged Davis was the driver of the vehicle that drove through a police blockade on Bailey Avenue just after 10 p.m. on June 1, 2020.

A New York State trooper was struck by the vehicle and spent several weeks at ECMC to be treated for a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. He continues to recover from his injuries.

"The defendant is accused of intentionally and recklessly engaging in behavior that caused serious physical injuries to another person by using her vehicle as a dangerous instrument to commit the alleged crime. In addition, the defendant allegedly, under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct, which created a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby caused serious physical injury to another person," a release from the district attorney's office says.

Davis is scheduled to return March 30 for further proceedings. She remains released on bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court. She faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The district attorney's office says investigators allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle that was reported stolen from West Seneca in January 2020 following the incident.

A passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Semaj T. Pigram of Buffalo, was indicted by an Erie County Grand Jury on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He is due to be arraigned on the indictment March 22.

Pigram faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and remains held on $100,000 previously set at his initial arraignment in June 2020.

A second passenger was initially charged and arraigned in Buffalo City Court. The district attorney's office says a Grand Jury voted to no bill the case against that defendant and the charge against him has been dismissed.