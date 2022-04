TOWN OF ELBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a Mercy Flight helicopter crash in the Town of Elba in Genesee County.

Police said troopers responded to the crash near Norton Road around 1 p.m.

A short time later a police spokesperson confirmed to 7 News two people were on board but did not provide information on their conditions.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available, 7 News has a crew heading to the scene.