New York State police investigating deadly ATV crash in Allegany County

TOWN OF ALMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Allegany County.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Thursday on County Road 38 in the Town of Alma.

State police said an investigation determined that 26-year-old Jesse M. Bestine was driving the ATV east on County Road 38 and swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle which caused the ATV to overturn several times.

Bestine was taken to Jones Memorial and was later transferred to Strong Hospital in Rochester for non-life-threatening injuries.

25-year-old Zachary J. Barnett, a passenger on the ATV, was severely injured and died at the scene.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.