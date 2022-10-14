New York State Police group responds to I-Team investigation on discipline records of troopers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Police Investigators Association is condemning a report by the 7 News I-Team that found 27 percent of troopers serving Western New York have been suspended or docked vacation days, according to an analysis of internal disciplinary documents of Troop A.

The documents were obtained from a local district attorney's office because State Police have regularly denied the media's open records request for these same documents, despite the repeal of Civil Rights Law 50-a in 2020.

The files reveal troopers have remained on the force following discipline for offenses such as repeated misconduct in interactions with the public, exposing genitalia while in uniform, having sex on the job, and contacting an individual under false pretenses.

"While [WKBW] certainly have a right to that information under current New York State law, we see no valid reason to post the personnel files to their website other than a mediocre attempt to create clickbait," the NYSPIA said in a statement. "The story, as reported, does not advance the public interest, rather it seems to embarrass the New York State Police, stoke the flames of anti-police rhetoric, and further discourage people from pursing a career in law enforcement."

"Of the data WKBW posted to its website, in 154 of the disciplinary actions noted, some date back to 1991, over 30 years ago. 52 of those actions were for 'preventable vehicle collisions' which could be something as simple as backing into a dumpster, or scratching the police cruiser on a guard rail. Other actions such as 'failed to record a call' or 'failed to dispatch a patrol', also appear on the list. Further analysis shows that nearly 50 percent (76 of the 154) took place ten or more years ago. Many of the officers whose names were released have long since retired," the statement said.

State Police previously denied a Freedom of Information Law request from the I-Team for its most recent roster of Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York. It is possible members have retired or transferred since Troop A data was provided by the state to the district attorney's office. In 2021, state police provided the I-Team with disciplinary records for eight troopers who had lost their jobs. The I-Team investigation sought files for troopers currently on the public payroll.

The database included in the I-Team story did not include conduct that resulted in only a written reprimand, nor did it include dozens of incidents State Police internal investigations deemed "unfounded" or "unsubstantiated." 7 News also chose not to publish incidents that were founded but resulted in no formal discipline. Many troopers who received discipline for vehicle collisions had multiple prior crashes that did not result in formal discipline.

"NYSPIA believes that rather than highlighting a shortcoming, this data proves that the New York State Police have a functioning and effective disciplinary system," the statement continues. "The New York State Police are held to an extremely high standard, requiring documentation of every action. That is why all incidents, even those as seemingly innocuous as scratching a patrol car, are documented, and addressed accordingly. It is unlikely that any other police organization in New York State requires as much documentation and follow through with appropriate consequences as the New York State Police."

"NYSPIA fully supports transparency and accountability. We also support our members rights to a fair disciplinary system that addresses bad behavior and implements consequences. Police officers are imperfect people, as are judges, doctors and even journalists. They make mistakes, they are held accountable, and they accept the consequences. However, the goal of this story was to humiliate and penalize these officers and stoke the flames of anti-police rhetoric. We hope that WKBW takes a good hard look at themselves and recognizes that just because the information is available does not mean it should be published."

Watch the full investigation: