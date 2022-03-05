New York State Police looking for new recruits

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The New York State Police is looking for a few good men and women to help fill out its ranks.

Troopers were at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga Saturday, looking for new recruits.

To qualify, you must be 20-29 years old, but you can be older if you served in the military.

Troopers can make over $80,000 in their second year of employment.

Since training opportunities have been cut back over the past Two years due to the pandemic, recruiters are really looking to bring in more candidates.

Trooper James O'Callaghan said, "One of the things you have to remember is we were unable to have academy classes because of close contact and things like that. So we haven't really been able to hire new troopers and get them out on the road to serve the communities you live in. That's why were doing this big push for our testing. We only offer our tests every couple years. This is your opportunity if you are 20-29 years old to become a New York State Trooper."

To apply to take the troopers exam, you can head to joinstatepolice.ny.gov