New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On August 12th, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a pair of new laws. These laws meant to keep pedestrians and cyclists safer on the roads. The first law gives cities and towns the ability to reduce their speed limits to 25mph instead of the current 30mph. The second law increases the fine for hit and run offenses.

Taking extra precautions when it comes to speeding cars has become apart of Jennifer Laurie's normal routine. Laurie is a West Seneca resident and said her children live to play outside.

"Our kids like to okay with the kids across the street," said Jennifer Laurie. "We try to encourage them to watch for cars but it's hard when the cars aren't always watching for them."

Gary Dickson, West Seneca Supervisor, told 7 News a local law has been passed in an effort to combat the increased trend in speeding incidents. The law allows West Seneca to be considered a "suburban town." This title gives West Seneca residents the option to decrease speed limits in residential areas.

"We would give residents the opportunity that if enough of them on a street or neighborhood thought that they wanted to reduce their speed limit to 30, then we could do that," said Gary Dickson.

Dickson said that law will go into effect in January 2023. However, Laurie says West Seneca has already addressed some of her concerns in the meantime.

"We did talk with someone from the town," said Laurie. "They put a sign at the end of the street that says like kids at play, slow down. But it still doesn't really seem to make a different."

Laurie and her family live on a corner that is frequently trafficked. She says cars blow by her house and the stop sing out front all of the time. Laurie told 7 News, she has to put out her own "slow" sign when her children are out playing.

"I just want people in general to just be more conscious about where they're going," said Laurie. "You know, put down their phones."