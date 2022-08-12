Gov. Hochul signs new laws to enhance traffic safety in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul signed two new laws Friday that enhance traffic safety and crack down on hit and run incidents.

The new laws will allow municipalities the choice to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour and increase fines for leaving the scene of a car crash without reporting it.

Current law says that the maximum speed limit in a city, town, or village can not be set any lower than 30 miles per hour.

"Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe when traveling on our streets, whether they are driving, cycling, or walking," Hochul said. "These new laws will help prevent senseless tragedies and injuries by cracking down on erratic and irresponsible driving."

The new legislation is additionally expected to deter hit and run incidents and strengthen public safety. The fine range for leaving the scene of a hit and run will increase to $750 - $1000. If the violation is repeated, a fine range can run anywhere from $1000 - $3000.