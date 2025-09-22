New York State invests $743,000 in police technology for Town of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department received a significant technology boost with a $743,000 investment from New York State's Safer Streets Initiative, announced during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday.

This funding allows the department to purchase new cutting-edge equipment, including a 3D crime scene scanner, virtual reality equipment, a drone and updated communication devices.

"With these advancements, we can improve our response times, boost our operational efficiency and ensure the safety of both the residents and our officers," said Town of Tonawanda Police Chief James Stauffiger.

Governor Hochul praised the department's strategic use of the funding during her visit to the station.

"Very impressive use and decision making from the entire team on how to use that money in the smartest and best way to protect the residents of this community," Hochul said.

The investment is part of a $19 million commitment to Western New York police agencies aimed at improving public safety and technology.

State officials point to encouraging crime statistics as evidence that the investments are working. Erie County has seen a 14% reduction in violent and property crime, while shootings in the City of Buffalo have dropped 22%.

The funding represents a portion of $127 million distributed to 378 departments throughout the state under the Safer Streets Initiative.