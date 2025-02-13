New York State faces lawsuit over 'Green Light Law' allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The federal government has filed a lawsuit against New York State over its "Green Light Law," which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses without proving their immigration status.

The Green Light Law, enacted in June 2019, requires federal agencies to obtain a court order to access information from the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

"It essentially is where the DMV is issuing driver's licenses to individuals who may not have legal status in the United States," said Jennifer Behm, a partner with Berardi Immigration Law.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, who previously challenged the law, stated, "Right now under the Green Light Law, they can't get access to information...that they need."

Proponents of the Green Light Law argue that it boosts economic development and allows individuals to obtain car insurance and drive legally.

However, critics, including Kearns, argue that it shields undocumented immigrants from detection.

The new lawsuit, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, targets the "tip-off provision," which requires the DMV to notify individuals if federal immigration agencies request their records.

7 News reached out to local representatives for comment on the lawsuit.

"Governor Hochul and Democrats in New York have misplaced priorities – they continue to prioritize illegal criminals while Attorney General Bondi is putting the safety of New York citizens first," said New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt in a statement to 7 News.

"This was yet another publicity stunt from an administration that has repeatedly prioritized style over substance," said New York State Senator Sean Ryan in a statement to 7 News.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for immigration enforcement and state-federal relations regarding undocumented immigrants' rights.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.