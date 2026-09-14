New York State Education Department changes Regents exam requirements

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) is moving forward with the next phase of its NY Inspires education transformation.

On Monday, NYSED announced plans to establish a single New York State high school diploma and refocus Regents exams.

Beginning with the class of 2028, students will no longer be required to pass a prescribed set of Regents exams in order to graduate.

Under this new framework, Regents exams will still serve as a measurement of academic achievement, but will no longer be a separate requirement.

"Every student in New York deserves access to rich, high‑quality learning experiences and meaningful opportunities to demonstrate what they know and can do," Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said, "Advancing this work moves us closer to a more equitable system, one that upholds high expectations for all while ensuring that a student’s zip code, background, or circumstance never determines their opportunities for success."

NY Inspires was announced in November 2024 and features four transformations:

Adoption of New York State Portrait of a Graduate Redefining credits and learning experiences Sunsetting separate diploma assessment requirements Moving to one New York State high school diploma

You can watch our previous reporting below:

WATCH: 'A big step in the right direction': NYS Education Department presenting plans to end Regents exams

'A big step in the right direction': NYS Education Department presenting plans to end Regents exams

You can find more on the transformation online here.