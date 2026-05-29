BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State DOCCS has released video after an inmate attacked a counselor and a corrections officer at the Lakeview Correctional Facility in Brocton earlier this year.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office says J'Kendric Agee has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

According to the district attorney's office, on February 23, Agee allegedly attacked a counselor and a corrections officer while inside a locked program room. A newly released video shows Agee getting out of his chair and repeatedly hitting a counselor in the head and face, causing her to hit her head on a classroom desk and fall to the floor.

Additional officers responded, but the inmate allegedly refused to comply with their commands. NYSCOPBA said one officer was repeatedly punched in his head before Agee broke free.

The video shows four officers trying to restrain him. Agee was then handcuffed and later transferred to Attica Correctional Facility.

WATCH: New York State DOCCS releases video of Lakeview Correctional assault

New York State DOCCS releases video of Lakeview Correctional assault

State Senator George Borrello released this statement on Friday:

"The indictment of inmate J’Kendric Agee and the release of the video showing the horrific assault that took place at Lakeview Correctional Facility on February 23rd make clear just how dangerous New York's correctional facilities have become under the criminal-coddling policies of Governor Hochul and Democrats in the Legislature. What happened at Lakeview was brutal, sickening and preventable. A civilian counselor dedicated to rehabilitation was violently attacked, suddenly and without provocation, inside a classroom by an inmate with a documented history of violence. A responding correction officer was also injured trying to protect her. The video makes clear the danger prison staff now face every day. Correction officers, counselors and civilian staff have repeatedly pleaded for basic safety protections and meaningful changes to the disastrous HALT Act. Instead of listening to the people actually working inside these facilities, Albany Democrats have continued prioritizing reckless criminal justice 'reform' policies over the safety of prison employees. Even after last year's strike and the formation of the HALT Act Committee, the Governor and legislative Democrats have refused to act on recommendations designed to restore order and improve safety inside our prisons. Instead, staff are expected to manage increasingly violent offenders with fewer tools, fewer consequences and less support. The Governo's failure to protect her own employees is staggering. These men and women go to work every day in conditions that have become increasingly dangerous because of policies imposed by Albany politicians far removed from the realities inside our prisons. If a private-sector employer knowingly subjected workers to such horrific conditions, they would be prosecuted. As the legislative session comes to a close, there is still time for the Governor and Democrats in the Legislature to do the right thing and act on these recommendations before more people are seriously injured or worse. The safety of correction officers, civilian staff and inmates themselves depends on it. I commend District Attorney Jason Schmidt for pursuing these charges aggressively. But prosecutions after the fact are not enough. The real question is how many more prison employees must be assaulted before Governor Hochul and Albany Democrats finally admit the HALT Act has failed and take action."

- Senator George Borrello

Senator Borrello mentions the HALT Act, a state law limiting the use of solitary confinement intended to provide out-of-cell time and programming. Supporters say the law reduces the harmful effects of prolonged isolation and promotes safer outcomes. Critics say it has restricted the ability to discipline violent behavior and maintain order.

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A "not guilty" plea was entered on his behalf, and Agee is scheduled to return to court on June 22.

Governor Hochul invested $400 million to accelerate and continue installing fixed cameras throughout these facilities in an effort to reduce violence and improve safety. The governor also invested more than $18 million to expand body-worn camera programs.