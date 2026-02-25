Two sent to the hospital after inmate attack at Lakeview Correctional Facility

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A counselor and a corrections officer were transported to the hospital after an inmate attack at the Lakeview Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The alleged attack occurred on February 23. The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said a 34-year-old inmate currently serving a seven-year sentence for drug possession attacked a female civilian counselor and a corrections officer while inside a classroom.

According to NYSCOPBA, the inmate sprang up out of his chair, approached the counselor and struck her repeatedly in the face and head. The inmate allegedly continued to assault the counselor as she tried to retreat, which caused her to strike her head on a metal desk and then fall to the floor.

NYSCOPBA said the officer outside the classroom immediately called for a response while the counselor attempted to defend herself by kicking the inmate in the legs and groin.

Additional officers responded, but the inmate allegedly refused to comply with commands. An officer who managed to subdue the inmate in a body hold was allegedly repeatedly punched in the back of the head as the inmate broke free. NYSCOPBA said multiple applications of OC spray to the inmate’s face had no effect.

According to NYSCOPBA, it took four officers to restrain him and force him to the ground and once under control, the inmate was handcuffed and escorted to a holding cell for decontamination. He was later transferred to Attica Correctional Facility.

NYSCOPBA said the counselor sustained injuries to her jaw, neck, and head, and the officer suffered swelling and pain to the back of his head. They were both treated by medical staff at the facility and then transported to Westfield Hospital.

“This inmate was previously involved in a four-man inmate on inmate fight on February 4th inside an unrestrained classroom and was extracted from a restraint chair last December 30th from a classroom and yet he keeps being let out unrestrained. This was a callous and savage assault on both the female civilian counselor and the officer during a routine program. Without the actions of the officer who ultimately suffered a concussion, the civilian female counselor could’ve been hurt worse or possibly killed at the hands of an inmate who is not afraid of any repercussions. My thoughts go out to our member who did everything he could to make sure this situation didn’t end up worse, as well as the civilian counselor and her family. I do not know how many times we can plead with the lawmakers to allow for the use of mechanical restraints in these disciplinary units that were created after HALT was implemented. We are begging to be allowed to restrain inmates for the safety of staff and inmates alike so they can get the programs they need, yet every conversation falls on deaf ears. The legislators are in session, and they need to immediately address not only restraining the convicted, but they also need to make it their priority to address the recommendations of the HALT committee to make it safer for everyone that works and lives inside state prisons. Their inaction will most certainly get an employee killed!” - Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President

NYS DOCCS released the following statement to 7 News: