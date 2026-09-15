New York State Department of Health launches online measles dashboard

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Due to the rise in measles cases throughout the country and here at home, the New York State Department of Health has launched an online measles dashboard.

The dashboard tracks local health risks and raises awareness about measles. It also includes information about the vaccine, symptoms and how to protect yourself.

There have been 57 confirmed cases statewide of measles this year: one in Chautauqua County, two in Erie County and six in Allegany County.

Allegany County confirmed the original cases in mid-August, saying there were an additional 14 "presumed positive" cases.

WATCH: Fifth measles case confirmed in Allegany County

Fifth measles case confirmed in Allegany County

You can learn more online here.