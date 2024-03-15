New York State breweries create limited edition brews for the total solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and most of Western New York will be in the path of totality.

The eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people and officials are expecting visitors from near and far to travel to the region to view the eclipse.

MORE: Once in a lifetime: Total solar eclipse events across Western New York

New York State breweries are also getting creative and have brewed limited-edition beers for the eclipse.

“Breweries have been thinking about this once-in-a-lifetime event for a few years now and their creativity not only in styles brewed, but also in can designs and names, really shows how much time and effort they have put into this very special event." — Paul Leone, Executive Director of the New York State Brewers Association

The brews created include:

