New York State breweries create limited edition brews for the total solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and most of Western New York will be in the path of totality.
The eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people and officials are expecting visitors from near and far to travel to the region to view the eclipse.
New York State breweries are also getting creative and have brewed limited-edition beers for the eclipse.
“Breweries have been thinking about this once-in-a-lifetime event for a few years now and their creativity not only in styles brewed, but also in can designs and names, really shows how much time and effort they have put into this very special event."
— Paul Leone, Executive Director of the New York State Brewers Association
The brews created include:
- 42 North Brewing Co., Nocturnus (4.5% ABV) A traditional German-style Schwarzier crafted with Pilsner, Munich, and Dehusked roasted malts. The beer boasts subtle notes of chocolate and coffee and pairs perfectly with drinking in the afternoon darkness.
- Abandon Brewing Co., Eclipse IPA (6.5% ABV) A lighter-bodied IPA with a dry finish complemented by dark roasted malt and bright citrus hop character.
- Artisanal Brew Works, tOATal Darkness Stout (5% ABV) An Oatmeal Stout offering rich, smooth malty chocolate flavors without burnt toast undertones. Lighter bodied so you don’t fill up after one pint.
- Aurora Brewing Co., Before Totality (6.5% ABV) A hazy IPA dry hopped with Citra and Eclipse hops.
- Aurora Brewing Co., In Totality (6.5% ABV) A black IPA dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Eclipse hops.
- Ausable Brewing Co., Path of Totality IPA (6.5% ABV) A balanced NEIPA with stone fruit aromas and a crisp finish, designed to welcome the sun back after moments of darkness.
- BeerJustice Brewing Co., Totality (6.9% ABV) A full-bodied IPA with pine & citrus aroma and hints of cocoa and fresh roast coffee.
- Big Ditch Brewing Co., WNY Eclipse (6.5% ABV) A collaboration with Buffalo Museum of Science, this black IPA balances powerful orange, grapefruit, and pine hop flavors with complex roasted and toasted malt flavors, capturing the essence of the 2024 total solar eclipse.
- Birdhouse Brewing Co., Moon Pie Stout (7.2% ABV) Inspired by dark moon pie, this stout features marshmallow and cacao nibs.
- Birdhouse Brewing Co., Total Eclipse of the Stout (6.2% ABV) A blond coffee stout brewed with Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters, cocoa nibs and vanilla beans.
- Brazen Brewing, Umbra (5.1% ABV) A Kolsch brewed to celebrate the solar eclipse, located just 500' from the middle path of totality in Buffalo.
- Brewery Ardennes, Obscure (9% ABV) A Belgian-style ale with near-black color, featuring aromas of dark chocolate and roasted coffee, with rich flavors of dark fruit and a dry finish.
- Common Roots Brewing Co., Moon Veil (6.5% ABV) This New England IPA showcases Wai-iti, Citra, and Simcoe Hops, offering bright citrus, tropical fruit gummies, and melon notes.
- Copper City Brewing Co., Edge of Totality (7% ABV) Featuring NY Columbus and Simcoe hops, offering an earthy IPA experience in a deep black brew.
- Destination Unknown Beer Co., Citraclipse (5% ABV) Hazy Pale ale brewed and dry hopped with Citra and Eclipse hops in collaboration with Bright Eye Beer Co.
- Fairport Brewing, Dark Light Stout (2.5% ABV) A super-light stout designed for the three-minute experience of the solar eclipse, available on the Fairport Brewing patio starting at noon.
- Hex and Hop Inc., Dark Park (5.6% ABV) Brewed with everything deliciously dark (coffee, cacao, dark fruit) for the longest totality in Essex County.
- Keuka Brewing Co. / Nine Maidens Brewing Co., Dark Side of the Moon (4.5% ABV) A dark lager with subtle roasted malt notes.
- Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, Total Eclipse of the Park IPA (6% ABV) A unique fusion of a hazy IPA with a Black IPA, featuring Flaked Oats & Barley, Midnight Wheat malt, and Cascade mash hops, delivering a dark & roasted malt backbone, with Amarillo & Citra hops imparting vibrant flavors.
- Little Lake Brewing, Totality Black and Tan, (5.5% ABV) A celestial-inspired beer blending robust dark malts with lighter counterparts, creating a captivating flavor symphony.
- Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., Total Eclipse (5.2% ABV) The black-style kolsch ale, appropriately named Total Eclipse, presents dark color and flavors akin to our standard kolsch-Buster, reminiscent of the sun being obscured by the moon.
- Nine Spot Brewing, Signs and Wonders Imperial Stout (10% ABV) Crafted in anticipation of the Path of Totality passing through Rochester, this barrel-aged imperial stout rests in bourbon barrels from Buffalo distilling, releasing in the days leading to the eclipse.
- Peacemaker Brewing Co., 1000 Yard Stare (10% ABV) A rich, malty Scotch Ale with roasty and slightly sweet undertones.
- Reinvention Brewing, Dark Side of the Sun (6.8% ABV) Featuring rich chocolate, toffee, and caramel notes, with a hoppy aroma and a long, dry, slightly bitter finish, Dark Side of the Sun is the perfect celestial history companion.
- Relative Risk Brewing, Dark Observation (5.5% ABV) A roasty oatmeal stout with notes of chocolate and coffee.
- Resurgence Brewing Co., In the Path of Totality 3:18 PM (4.5% ABV) A celebratory beer honoring the 2024 total solar eclipse, brewed to commemorate the cosmic event occurring at 3:18 PM in Buffalo, NY. This release is part of In the Path of Totality [r20.rs6.net], a national program celebrating the 2024 total solar eclipse.
- Rising Storm Brewing Co., Blackout (5% ABV) A clean and crisp black lager.
- Rohrbach Brewing Co., Totality (5.2% ABV) Despite its stout color, this Czech dark lager offers a sweeter flavor with hints of caramel, sweet bread, and milk chocolate, brewed in collaboration with Three Heads Brewing Co. and Strangebird. Flights featuring the eclipse beers from Rohrbach Brewing Co., Strangebird and Three Heads Brewing are available at Rohrbach Brewing Co.’s Railroad Street Beer Hall.
- Runaway Blue Brewing Co., Hello Darkness (5.7% ABV) Available exclusively on draft at the brewery.
- Sager-Beer Works, Total Eclipse Flight (6% ABV) Go from light to dark in four tasters.
- Scale House Brewery / Wagner Valley Brewing Co., Black Moon Rise (5.2% ABV) A Pitch Black Berliner Style Kettle Sour with raspberry, chocolate, vanilla, and hints of pine.
- Spotted Octopus Brewing, Under the Midnight Sun (6.5%) This IPA shines a bit of darkness over a dry, resiny west-coast style, reinforced by spruce tips and a touch of NYS rye malt.
- Strangebird, The Lighter Side (5.4% ABV) Produced with their practiced art of oak barrel lagering for a soft, balanced flavor profile with a beautiful golden glow.
- Talking Cursive Brewing Co., Wait for the Blackout (7% ABV) A Cascadian Ale mashed with 11 grains and hopped with Simcoe, Idaho 7, NYS Chinook, Citra, & Ekuanot CRYO.
- Three Heads Brewing, Eclipse the Darker Side Lager (5.4% ABV) An amber steam lager boasting notes of caramel and fresh-baked bread.
- War Horse Brewing Co., Path of Totality (6.8% ABV) A hazy India pale ale brewed heavily with Australian Eclipse hops for full flavors of a mandarin orange grove to brighten up any dark situation.
- Woodcock Brothers Brewing Co., 4-8-24 (9.1% ABV) An Imperial Stout barrel-aged in 2018 Meritage wine barrels from Leonard Oakes Winery. This stout was introduced to Brettanomyces and boasts the flavor of dark fruit and roasted dark chocolate.