New York launches strategic planning process for Buffalo's waterfront development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is launching a strategic planning process to shape the next decade of investment and transformation along Buffalo's waterfront.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that an upcoming study by a planning consulting firm will examine a targeted area spanning from the Erie Basin Marina to Michigan Avenue, with boundaries defined by the Buffalo River, I-190, and Sahlen Field. The study will cover Canalside, the Cobblestone District, KeyBank Center, and surrounding areas.

Mark Wendel, president of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, said the study will look at what the waterfront may still be missing.

"What are we missing? You know, is it more hospitality? Is it more restaurants, is it some kind of social feature or amenity? And I think the other important thing that this study is going to help us is the connectivity of the people wandering around when they visit," Wendel said.

The study will also examine the need for additional apartments and hotels and will consider the future use of both publicly and privately owned lots and buildings, including in and around KeyBank Center.

"If there are improvements for whether it's KeyBank Center, or, you know, maybe even Harbor Center, or like the Cobblestone District, what would be the best recommendations?" Wendel said.

Wendel said the goal is to capitalize on the momentum of several current projects near Canalside, including the North Aud Block development, the resumption of construction at Heritage Point, and the evolution of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship.

Governor Hochul addressed the initiative in a statement.

"This strategic initiative marks the next great chapter for Buffalo's waterfront, transforming decades of momentum into a unified vision for a vibrant, year-round community," Hochul said. "By bringing together local partners and analyzing market demand, we will ensure that future investments don't just build a better waterfront — they build a stronger, prouder Western New York."

A consultant for the study is expected to be identified by August. The comprehensive study is anticipated to take approximately four to six months to complete and will serve as a roadmap for the next decade of development on and around the waterfront.

