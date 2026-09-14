BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Millions of New York households will soon receive energy rebate checks of up to $200, with the first checks set to arrive in mailboxes starting Sept. 21.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 8.2 million households are eligible for the rebates, which are part of her $1 billion "Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate Program." The program was included in the 2026-2027 New York State budget.

Eligible residents do not need to apply. Checks will be mailed automatically to those who filed a timely 2024 New York State resident tax return and were full-time state residents.

The rebate amounts are broken down as follows:



Married couples filing jointly with 2024 income under $150,000 will receive $200.

Married couples filing jointly with 2024 income between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive $150.

Single filers with 2024 income under $150,000 will receive $100.

Hochul discussed the program during a Monroe County visit Monday.

"Check your mailboxes. 8.2 million New Yorkers will be receiving a utility rebate to help with the high cost of utilities, and it's a billion dollars that we worked out with the legislature, just got approved earlier this summer, so it took some time, but we are glad they are hitting the mail," Hochul said.

WATCH: New York energy rebate checks of up to $200 heading to 8.2 million households starting next week

New York energy rebate checks of up to $200 heading to 8.2 million households starting next week

Some Republicans have questioned the timing of the announcement. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt criticized the rebates as politically motivated.

"I've stated this before, at any level of government, they are gimmicky, they are election year, you never see them in non-election years. You always see them in the election years, just ahead of the vote. I think it shows the governor is obviously concerned. They are a rebate utility rebate, if you would, she knows energy costs which have gone up here in New York over the last several years. She knows that is a concern for New Yorkers," Ortt said.

I asked Ortt how the rebate compares to the Trump administration offering a $5,000 check if Republicans win the midterms. He said he believes it is similar and does not address the underlying issues of affordability.

"Look it, I'm not going to say I oppose people getting money back, whether it's the state or the federal, do I think it's the same gimmick, I do, I absolutely do, and while I appreciate, everyones running, everyones running, and everyone understands the affordabiility issue is a huge driver, people feel like they have less money in their pocket even if they are making more money they ever have from a salary standpoint, let alone people who are at the margins, but I think at all levels what are we actually doing in a policy way that, a, drives these costs down, or keeps them in check, and are we doing things that actually drive costs up, I think you could make the argument at all levels that there are things that being done that are increasing peoples costs," Ortt said.

Checks will continue going out through December.

