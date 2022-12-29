New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks to take place Saturday in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Place announced on Thursday that the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks will take place Saturday in Downtown Buffalo.

On Wednesday Mayor Byron Brown was asked if the event would still take place as the City of Buffalo recovers from the deadly blizzard, he said a decision had not been made, but when the decision was made that it would be based on public safety.

The following statement was included in a release on the Buffalo Place website:

“Holiday traditions are important for families and children, and we’re looking forward to another great and safe New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown Buffalo on December 31st. As I look back on 2022, I am more grateful than ever to be a part of the Buffalo community. I knew there would be challenges ahead as we built back from the impact of the pandemic, but as a community, we also dealt with an historic snowstorm, the loss of loved ones and friends, and an act of domestic terrorism this past year, and through it all, we remained united. As we ring in 2023 together, let’s continue to show the world that in Buffalo we find strength and peace when we stand united and support one another through acts of love and kindness.” - Mayor Brown

The ball drop, which is the second-largest New Year's Eve celebration in New York State, will take place at the Iskalo Development Electric Tower in Roosevelt Plaza, it will include a fireworks display and live music beginning at 10 p.m.

If you don't plan on heading downtown to attend, you can watch right here on 7ABC. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. and will include coverage of the ball drop in Buffalo and the ball drop in Times Square in New York City.

The local coverage will be hosted by Ed Drantch, Katie Morse, and Taylor Epps from WKBW, and DJ Jickster from 97 Rock.

WKBW is proud to bring you this event along with presenting sponsor M&T Bank and in partnership with Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Place, and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

