Countdown to 2023: How to ring in the new year in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New Year's Eve ball drop and fireworks are set to return to Roosevelt Plaza in Downtown Buffalo for the 35th year on December 31.

The Buffalo ball drop, which is the second-largest New Year's Eve celebration in New York State, will take place at the Iskalo Development Electric Tower in Roosevelt Plaza, it will include a fireworks display and live music from The Strictly Hip.

If you don't plan on heading downtown to attend, you can watch right here on 7ABC. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. and will include coverage of the ball drop in Buffalo and the ball drop in Times Square in New York City.

You can also watch a special edition of "Second Cup" which will begin streaming at 11:30 p.m. on the 7 WKBW app, the 7 WKBW Facebook page, and your favorite streaming device. You can download the WKBW streaming app for your preferred device here.

The local coverage will be hosted by Ed Drantch, Katie Morse, and Taylor Epps from WKBW, and DJ Jickster from 97 Rock.

WKBW is proud to bring you this event along with presenting sponsor M&T Bank and in partnership with Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Place, and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

Other sponsors include 97 Rock, AAA Western and Central New York, UBER, Iskalo Development, Douglas Development, Modern Disposal Services, Frey Electric, Uniland Development, Niagara Frontier Auto Dealer's Association and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The event is an essential fundraiser for the Police Athletic League of Buffalo. You can learn more about PAL's fundraising effort here.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.