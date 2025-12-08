New Williamsville Trader Joe's location opening December 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's official! The Trader Joe's location in Williamsville is set to open on December 12.

The new location, at 5017 Transit Road, is hosting a grand opening celebration at 8:55 a.m., followed by the store's opening for business from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We spoke to Town of Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio in January, who said the grocery store was proposed to go in the old Applebee's, just north of Sheridan Drive.

Another Trader Joe's is coming to WNY and it could be open by December

Trader Joe's says they will continue its longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program and donate 100% of unsold products to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations throughout the week.

The company has hired more than 60 new crew members from the surrounding area. You can find more information here.