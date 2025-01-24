A second Trader Joe's could be coming to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A second Trader Joe's grocery store could be coming to Western New York. It is proposed to go in the old Applebee's spot at 5017 Transit Road in Clarence, just north of Sheridan Drive.

It's the same location that was considered for a Chick-fil-A but that plan faced some pushback due to traffic and congestion concerns in the area.

Town of Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio joined Voices on Thursday to discuss the proposed second location.

Michael Wooten: Is this going to happen?

Supervisor Casilio: This is going to happen. It's going to happen for sure...We expect to go through the town quickly with approvals to get started on the new building for Trader Joe's.

Currently, the only Trader Joe's in Western New York is located at 1565 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.