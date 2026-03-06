New visitor center opens at Frank Lloyd Wright's Graycliff

DERBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A $6 million visitor center has opened at Graycliff, the historic lakeside estate designed by Frank Lloyd Wright along Old Lake Shore Road in Derby.

The community gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 4,400-square-foot facility, which complements the recently renovated Frank Lloyd Wright-designed summer home and property of the Martin family.

Anna Kaplan, executive director of Graycliff, called the moment a turning point for the organization.

"This is truly a transformational day for Graycliff," Kaplan said.

The new center offers visitors amenities and interactive technology that brings its history to life.

"Now you can come, you can grab a casual cup of coffee, you can see a view of the houses, you can learn about our history," Kaplan said.

Kaplan said the facility will help grow its audience and secure its financial future. The space is available to rent for events, creating a new revenue stream for the organization.

"For example, anyone can now rent this space out for a small event, and that will give the organization this new revenue stream that it didn't have before," Kaplan said. "We're going to increase our visitation on guided tours and other programming."

"They'll have the ability to do specialized programming from outside the area. When you have architects that come here and discuss the vision and genius of Frank Lloyd Wright, you really couldn't do that in the prior facility," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The new facility, designed by HHL Architects and SITU Studio, a Brooklyn-based firm, had the challenge of creating a space that would complement, rather than overshadow, the iconic Wright structure.

"This was a real challenge for HHL Architects and SITU Studio, who are based in Brooklyn. They needed to design a space that was in dialogue with Frank Lloyd Wright without overpowering it," Kaplan said.

Chuck LeFever, Graycliff Board Chair, said the project represents more than a building.

"This visitor center isn't just wood, glass and concrete over here. It's really a reflection of our community's heart," LeFever said.

Graycliff welcomes thousands of visitors from around the world each year. Kaplan believes the visitor center will help attract even more.

"I still feel like we're an undiscovered gem in our region, and I encourage people to get out here and experience it for themselves because Graycliff is a very special place," Kaplan said.

The estate's recent renovation was completed with support from New York State.