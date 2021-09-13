New surgical suite at Niagara SPCA already saving lives

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Things looked bleak for 2-month-old kitten Otis over the weekend, but thanks to a new surgical suite at the Niagara SPCA, he's alive and purring today.

"Otis came in on Saturday after being attacked by a dog. He basically felt like bubble wrap, so I knew something was wrong," said Kristi Casale, Head Vet Technician at the Niagara SPCA.

Casale was able to get an X-ray on Otis immediately. Things looked better than expected, so she took him home knowing he’d be okay.

“When I woke up in the morning and he was looking for food, that’s worth every second," said Casale.

He's recovering well and will soon be up for adoption.

She says it’s all thanks to the new surgical suite. Before this was built, Casale says she would've been in the dark on Otis' condition. Their previous set up had them doing surgeries in a trailer.

"The heating sometimes wasn’t the best in there, it was probably not even a 16th of this space we have now, we needed this space, bad," said Pat Proctor, Director of Business Development at the Niagara SPCA.

They do more than 70 surgeries weekly. With 2400 square feet of space, they can do much more, including helping pet owners in the community.

"If we can’t do it, we can definitely lead you in the right direction,” said Proctor.

Call them at 716-731-4368 if your pet needs help.

The Niagara SPCA is hosting a cocktail 'paw'ty and ribbon cutting for the new surgical suite on September 14 at 5pm to show things off and collect donations for future projects. They’ll also announce the names of donors who made the project possible, including Bob Nowakowski.