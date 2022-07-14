New seats open up for Garth Brooks at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New seats have opened up for the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium.

The country artist's team says "excellent" show production seats have opened and will be on-sale today at 10:30 a.m.

The areas had been reserved for the show's production needs, but crews say they no longer need the space, so they'll fill the area with fans.

Garth is coming to Highmark Stadium Saturday, July 23rd.

You can purchase the recently-opened seats at 10:30 a.m. using this link. All tickets cost $98.95. There is an eight-ticket limit.