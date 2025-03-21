New restaurant, Perro & Poni, coming to Wilkeson Pointe on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Waterfront announced a new restaurant, Perro & Poni, is coming to Wilkeson Pointe on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor this summer.

The restaurant will open in the new food service building that was part of the ongoing Wilkeson Pointe Improvement Project.

"Perro & Poni, from the group behind South Buffalo’s popular @thedogandponysaloon, will feature bold, Tex-Mex flavors and dishes served fresh at the lakeside counter-service eatery," a social media post says. "Perfect for a quick bite for visitors, Perro & Poni will also have a full bar offering, including creative cocktails, frozen drinks, and a rotating selection of local brews."