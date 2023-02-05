New program designed to prepare head of household women with tools and supplies for emergencies

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — So many community members went through a lot to get through the historic Christmas Blizzard of 22. That's the idea behind a new program has been designed to prepare head of household women with tools and supplies for emergencies like the Christmas Blizzard.

"I was panicked," owner of Nanny's Nook Quality Day Care Center Michelle Frazier said.

She shared how the power at her day care went out due to the Christmas Blizzard.

"Our power was out for a full 24 hours," she said.

Fraizer shared it was scary feeling like she didn't have the resources she needed to stay safe. Which is exactly why Chairwoman April Baskin, the Buffalo Bills and the Western New York Women's Foundation are partnering to provide safety kits and open educational conversations at the Delevan Grider center.

"I think it's really empowering and giving women the power and the confidence to be able to handle any situation and providing them with a small - its a lovely bin - but its a small thing we're giving them to hopefully have a really big impact on their lives," Western New York Women's Foundation Director of Development Suzanne D'Amico said.

Each lady will leave with this Red Cross safety kit filled with items like a heated blanket, flash lights, hand warmers and more. The conversations of the event revolved around fire and carbon monoxide safety and mental health awareness.

"I want women to take away knowledge and the confidence that they can make it through hardship," Councilwoman April Baskin said.

Baskin also lost power in the Christmas Blizzard like many in attendance.

"It didn't come back on for 55 hours," she shared.

Baskin said all she could think about was her community and how she wants to help women feel safe and equip at all times. Especially single or head of household women. Fraizer also said she not wants to look out for her house but also those to come to her day care.

"I am here to get as much knowledge as possible so i can pass it onto my families at the day care center," Fraizer stated.

She said she feels empowered by the resources available and conversations had. Getting through tough times, she said, is all about sticking together.

