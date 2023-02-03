Erie County legislator hosts emergency preparedness workshop for mothers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After spending two and a half days freezing during last month's Christmas Blizzard with her two-year-old son, Erie County Legislator April Baskin will host an emergency preparedness workshop Saturday for women who are head of their households at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

"Me and my two-year-old son were trapped without power for two and half days," said Baskin.

From Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 Baskin and her son were forced to huddle together in their bathroom and use the steam from hot water to keep warm. The storm made her realize she wanted to help her constituents who are the sole provider of their households.

"Immediately I realized there are a lot of mothers who are charged with being the nurturer, the provider, and protector of their household and they are probably in the same situation as me," said Baskin.

Women who sign up for Saturday's event will receive a bin full of items necessary for another extreme storm. The bin will contain essentials like a fleece blanket with a heater attachment, a portable charger, batteries, hand warmers, and more.

CPR training will also be offered at the event, while the children of the attendees will be cared for in a separate room.

"I really want them to be better equipped to survive a disaster," said Baskin.

Baskin says this event is what Western New Yorkers do for one another.

"It makes me feel like I am worthy of being a resident of the City of Good Neighbors, that's what Buffalo is all about," said Baskin.

You can sign up for the workshop here.