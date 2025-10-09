BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Attorney General's Office released new police body camera footage on Thursday of a deadly shooting in Buffalo in August.

The footage was obtained by the office of Letitia James as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Hugh Davis, who was shot and killed on August 13, 2025, after an encounter with Cheektowaga Police on Sanders Road in Buffalo.

According to investigators, Cheektowaga Police were trying to arrest Davis at his Buffalo apartment after he allegedly assaulted someone in Cheektowaga.

WATCH: Investigators release new body cam video of deadly shooting. The video contains graphic images and strong language. It may be disturbing to some viewers.

New police body camera video shows different angle of deadly shooting in Buffalo

The video shows officers knocking on the door of Davis' apartment. The door panel then falls into the apartment and Davis lunges through it with a large knife before being shot by police.

Police originally released two other angles of the shooting shortly after the incident. You can find that footage directly below.

WATCH: Below is the original body camera video released by Cheektowaga Police. The video contains graphic images and strong language. It may be disturbing to some viewers.

Body cam: Cheektowaga Police shoot and kill man who lunged with large knife

The officers involved have been placed on paid administration leave as per department policy.

