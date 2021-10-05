New owners take over Zittel's Country Market; Zittel & Sons farm and greenhouses remain under family ownership

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular Zittel's Country Market in Hamburg began October with a new owner.

Busy Beaver Lawn & Garden took over ownership of the market on Southwestern Boulevard on October 1. According to a post by Zittel's Country Market on social media, the new owners will continue to provide produce and lowers at the location, but will also add bulk landscaping sales and landscaping and snow plow services.

Zittel's Country Market has been run by the Zittel family for 36 years.

The family still owns Amos Zittel & Sons Inc., which includes the family farm, wholesale business and greenhouses, nearby in Eden. Its produce will still be available at the market.