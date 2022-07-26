New market opening July 30 bringing plant-based groceries to Grant Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new place to shop on Buffalo's West Side, bringing something new to Grant Street. It's called Plantae, which the owner says is Buffalo's first vegan market.

"A couple changes can actually make a big difference. I'm excited to see if everybody loves it and see what they're reaction is when they walk in," said Donisha Gant, owner.

Gant made the switch to plant-based more than two years ago when she started challenging herself to make vegan meals for her boyfriend. After a few months, she realized she was eating vegan without even trying.

She finds the plant-based community is growing in WNY, but she and others are currently getting a lot of their favorite items shipped online from different states and countries.

"Well, $100 shipping per box is expensive so I was thinking why don't we just bring that here, we don't have anything like that in Buffalo," said Gant.

So she's bringing frozen meals, plant-based sweets, bulk items and items to make a meal to her store.

"Let's say we took the pasta and the sauce, that would possibly only cost you like 10 or 11 [total], which is what I'm aiming for, affordable meals and things that you can make, easy quick," said Gant.

She wants to educate customers and continue challenging herself and others to help WNY go vegan.

"Let's see how many things I can make vegan. Beef on weck? Okay. Let's see if we can make it vegan," said Gant.

The store's grand opening is July 30 at 11am.