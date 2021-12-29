Watch
New Lucy flick had a helping hand from the National Comedy Center

"Lucille Ball is having a big year"
Mike Randall
Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 17:00:54-05

JAMESTOWN, NY (WKBW-TV) — The new Amazon movie "Being the Ricardos" tells the behind-the-scenes story of the iconic TV show "I Love Lucy". The producers had a helping hand from the National Comedy Center in Jamestown according to its Executive Director Journey Gunderson.

Journey says "In the case of Aaron Sorkin's team, trying to depict scenes accurately in "Being The Ricardos" our team provided a lot of reference photography and material and artifacts so that they could really get it right."

It's a big year for fans of Lucille Ball. Besides the Aaron Sorkin film now playing on the big screen and streaming on Amazon Prime, there is a new Lucy documentary expected soon.

Journey says "It's pretty incredible that Lucille Ball is having one of the hottest years in entertainment here in 2021."

Comedy fans and "Lucy" fans will be happy to hear that the National Comedy Center and the Lucy-Desi Museum will both be open every day this week except New Year's Day. Visit their website for more information.

