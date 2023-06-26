New law in Niagara County increases fines for operating off-road vehicles on public roads

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new law in Niagara County that aims to make people think twice about operating an off-road vehicle on public roadways.

"We have seen an increase in complaints on how these vehicles are operated on the roadway, and quite frankly it's not in a safe manner," said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, "It's not just about the unlawful operation, it's reckless operation. High speeds. We've seen them do wheelies as they're passing vehicles on the road."

So to address the issue the Niagara County Legislature recently passed the "Operation of Off-Road Vehicles on Public Highways in Niagara County Law", which now increases the fines and fees for those who are caught operating a vehicle illegally.

This new law allows any off-road vehicle in violation (atv, dirtbike, go-kart, etc) to be impounded, with a $250 redemption fee to release the vehicle for a first offense. The fee raises to $1000 for each subsequent offense. The operator will also be responsible for any additional fees including towing charges and traffic tickets.

"This is happening more and more in suburban settings where there are families, there are children playing, these vehicles are going through the streets where they are not supposed to," said Becky Wydysh, Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature, "Summer is here finally, thankfully, and we're going to be seeing more and more of this activity. This is about keeping everyone safe."

With the new law passed at the county level any police agency in Niagara County can enforce it. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it will be using targeted enforcement periods to address the issue.

If you have a complaint of someone operating an off-road vehicle recklessly or illegally you can call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office tip line at 716-438-3393

