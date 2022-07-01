New 'Instagrammable' attraction open in Niagara Falls, Ontario

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO — If you're looking for the perfect photo-op, Niagara Falls is always a great go-to. But if you've been there, done that, there are some more creative backdrops now open in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"More than a photo op, we've basically created a creative playground," said Peter Doyle, Regional Manager, Ripley's Entertainment for Canada.

You can take a picture trying to tight rope over a view of Niagara Falls at the new Ripley's Selfie Studios.

"We want people to come here have fun, take photos with the various backdrops, we have 23 different backdrops or sets," said Doyle.

From a bathtub of ducks, to an old school jukebox joint, to a first class airplane, there are so many Instagrammable options. They'll switch them out every peak season so there's always something new.

"You can do as much as you want, different passions for different areas, you can develop your story and spread it on social media," said Doyle.

It's all about bringing people back to one of Canada's landmark destinations.

"So much to do and see here, you can come, park your car...people who visited a couple years ago, now the kids have aged two years, it's time to come back," said Doyle.

It's really geared toward that younger crowd, with options for the whole family to enjoy.

You still need to fill out the ArriveCan App to cross the border to provide proof of vaccination and travel information no more than three days before your trip.

Ticket Prices:



Adult: $ 21.99

Children: $17.99

Adult Combo (All 3 Ripley's attractions): $44.99

Children Combo (All 3 Ripley's attractions): $34.99

To buy tickets, click here.