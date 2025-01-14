New Highmark Stadium Community Benefits Oversight Committee holds first meeting of 2025

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, the Community Benefits Oversight Committee, the group tasked with ensuring that all of Western New York benefits from the public investment in the new Highmark Stadium, held its first meeting in 2025.

Among the topics discussed, is how to use recent public feedback to determine better how the Buffalo Bills allocate the organization's annual $3 million investment back to the community as mandated by the new stadium's Community Benefits Agreement.

On December 10, close to two dozen community members shared their thoughts with the committee during the public comment section of the organization's annual hearing.

Monday, the committee discussed how to best use that information moving forward.

"We are walking slowly to make the best changes that we can for the overall community needs," said Rev. Mark Blue, Chair of the Community Benefits Oversight Committee. "I wish we had a wand to give everybody something, but we have to look at it strategically to best leverage the opportunities and investment that those organizations are already receiving."

Penny Semaia is the Bills Vice President of New Stadium Relations and said shortly after the annual hearing in December he scheduled 20 meetings with individuals and organizations who shared public comments.

"We are stopping to take our time and we want to meet with you," said Semaia. "We want to hear from you directly. What are your concerns? What are your priorities? Then I take that information back to my organization and identify all the ways were already focused in that space, if we are, then we can make very intentional and thoughtful decisions on where our community investment is distributed."

Rev. Blue said he's confident the process of using community feedback will be better defined in the weeks and months to come.

"We don't make the final decision, but we will hopefully be adding to how those allocations are dispersed," said Rev. Blue.