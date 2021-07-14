New film shines a light on the link between Lily Dale and the women's movement

LILY DALE, NY (WKBW-TV) — A newly produced documentary film called "The Spirit Rooms of Lily Dale" makes a connection between the spiritualist community and the women's movement. Shot on location, the film is the result of a four year effort by Lily Dale's Woman's Day Committee.

Christina Rausa narrates the piece and says historically Lily Dale gave a platform to the Suffrage Movement, adding "The spiritualists understood that women were equal and of course they should have equal rights and of course they should have the right to vote."

Local actors appear in the film and play notable women from history including the Fox sisters, Susan B. Anthony and Mae West.

Paula D'Amico, who produced the film with Matt's Next Level Media says "It has the backing of several grants from across New York State-recognizing the fact that this has a historical and spiritual purpose."

"The Spirit Rooms of Lily Dale" premieres at Lily Dale on August 14th during the annual Woman's Day Event and will be streamed on line.