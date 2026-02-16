BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Senator Charles Schumer joined advocates at the BRAVE Trauma Center in Buffalo to announce new federal legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations for sex trafficking and sexual abuse cases.

The proposed "Virginia's Law," named in honor of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, would set a national standard and provide survivors new legal avenues to pursue justice without time constraints.

WATCH: New federal legislation would eliminate the statute of limitations for sex trafficking cases

New federal legislation would eliminate the statute of limitations for sex trafficking cases

Schumer argued that current federal statute of limitations laws have shielded criminals like Epstein and denied survivors their day in court.

"It allows survivors to see accountability when they're ready. When they're strong enough, supported enough and able to face the weight of civil litigation," Schumer said. "It makes clear that abusers and those who enable them cannot escape responsibility for running out the clock."

Paula, director of the BRAVE Trauma Recovery Center, explained why survivors often need extended time before pursuing legal action.

"These crimes frequently result in post-traumatic stress, dissociation, shame, self-blame and fear of retaliation. Survivors may need years to process what happened, feel safe again, or build enough stability to even consider legal recourse," Paula said.

Schumer said he is working on getting bipartisan support for Virginia's Law, adding that Congress must act on behalf of victims and survivors.

Kelly Diane Galloway, founding director of Project Mona's House, emphasized the importance of removing time limitations for survivors.

"Trauma, coercion, manipulation, and fear can silence survivors for years. Healing does not follow a statutory deadline, and justice should not be limited by one," Galloway said.

