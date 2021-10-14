New Exhibit celebrates the history, community and culture at Ransomville Speedway

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW-TV) — Ed Millar says he's not "really a car guy" but he has put together an impressive exhibit at the Castellani Art Museum dedicated to the Ransomville Speedway. Ed is the curator of folk arts at the museum. After receiving a fellowship from the Library of Congress, he spent a year putting together The Ransomville Speedway: History, Community and Culture at a Dirt Track.

He interviewed workers, drivers and teams at the track in an effort to tell the story and dig into the culture at the Ransomville Speedway. Ed says "We interviewed a few different drivers and every interview it was learning about the different techniques, different customs and different approaches to driving."

Photographs by Tom Stevens are featured in the exhibit. The collection is just a fraction of the material that Ed put together. It will all become part of the the Library of Congress and eventually be available on line to the public the the Occupational Folklife Project.

Objects on display include helmets, door panels, a slack cart and a racing tire. The Exhibit runs through April 8th, 2022. You can find more information at the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara Universty website.